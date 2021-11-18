Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

5. (-) All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

6. (-) Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

7. (5) Money - Lisa

8. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. (-) I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

10. (-) 22 (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

• For the week of Nov 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (4) Money - Lisa

5. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (6) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

7. (7) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

8. (8) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. (9) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

10. (10) Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) - CKay

• For the week of Nov 15

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

4. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

6. (-) One Right Now - Post Malone and The Weeknd

7. (5) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

8. (-) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic

9. (8) Need To Know - Doja Cat

10. (10) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

• For the week of Nov 20

KKBOX

1. (1) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

2. (2) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (4) The Last Second - Jiuze CP

5. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

6. (8) Viva Anon - Stefanie Sun

7. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831

9. (13) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

10. (-) Red Scarf - WeiBird

• For the week ending Nov 11 in Singapore