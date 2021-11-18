Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (-) All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
6. (-) Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
7. (5) Money - Lisa
8. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
9. (-) I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
10. (-) 22 (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
• For the week of Nov 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (4) Money - Lisa
5. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber
6. (6) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. (7) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
8. (8) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
9. (9) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
10. (10) Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) - CKay
• For the week of Nov 15
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
6. (-) One Right Now - Post Malone and The Weeknd
7. (5) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
8. (-) Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic
9. (8) Need To Know - Doja Cat
10. (10) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
• For the week of Nov 20
KKBOX
1. (1) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
2. (2) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen
3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (4) The Last Second - Jiuze CP
5. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
6. (8) Viva Anon - Stefanie Sun
7. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831
9. (13) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
10. (-) Red Scarf - WeiBird
• For the week ending Nov 11 in Singapore