Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (1) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Money - Lisa

6. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

7. (6) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

8. (-) One Right Now - Post Malone and The Weeknd

9. (8) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

10. (10) XOXO - Jeon Somi

• For the week of Nov 10 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (3) Money - Lisa

5. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (6) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

7. (4) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

8. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

10. (-) Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) - CKay

• For the week of Nov 8

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

4. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (4) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

6. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

7. (6) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

8. (9) Need To Know - Doja Cat

9. (8) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (13) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

• For the week of Nov 13

KKBOX

1. (2) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

2. (1) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

3. (4) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (3) The Last Second - Jiuze CP

5. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

6. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831

7. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (-) Viva Anon - Stefanie Sun

9. (10) Continued - Shan Yichun

10. (-) Ride On - W0LF(S) featuring Wave

• For the week ending Nov 4 in Singapore