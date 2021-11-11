Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (1) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (5) Money - Lisa
6. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
7. (6) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
8. (-) One Right Now - Post Malone and The Weeknd
9. (8) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
10. (10) XOXO - Jeon Somi
• For the week of Nov 10 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (3) Money - Lisa
5. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber
6. (6) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. (4) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
8. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
9. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
10. (-) Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) - CKay
• For the week of Nov 8
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (4) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
6. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
7. (6) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
8. (9) Need To Know - Doja Cat
9. (8) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (13) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
• For the week of Nov 13
KKBOX
1. (2) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
2. (1) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen
3. (4) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (3) The Last Second - Jiuze CP
5. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
6. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831
7. (7) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (-) Viva Anon - Stefanie Sun
9. (10) Continued - Shan Yichun
10. (-) Ride On - W0LF(S) featuring Wave
• For the week ending Nov 4 in Singapore