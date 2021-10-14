Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
4. (3) Lalisa - Lisa
5. (5) Money - Lisa
6. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
7. (6) Loco - Itzy
8. (4) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
9. (-) Savage - Aespa
10. (-) The Feels - Twice
- For the week of Oct 14 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (4) Money - Lisa
3. (2) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
4. (3) Lalisa - Lisa
5. (5) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. (8) Loco - Itzy
7. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
10. (-) Double Take - dhruv
- For the week of Oct 11
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
3. (5) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
4. (4) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
5. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
6. (7) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (8) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (10) Levitating - Dua Lipa
9. (9) Knife Talk - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
10. (11) Essence - Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems
- For the week of Oct 16
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (2) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
3. (4) No Boundaries - W0lf(s)
4. (12) Continued - Shan Yichun
5. (3) Because Of You - Mayday
6. (11) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
7. (5) Future - Ashin
8. (17) Move On - Feng Ze
9. (13) Stars And Sea - Huang Yunxiao
10. (53) No More U - Lara Liang
- For the week ending Oct 7 in Singapore