Music Charts

  • Published
    1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

4. (3) Lalisa - Lisa

5. (5) Money - Lisa

6. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

7. (6) Loco - Itzy

8. (4) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (-) Savage - Aespa

10. (-) The Feels - Twice

  • For the week of Oct 14 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (4) Money - Lisa

3. (2) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

4. (3) Lalisa - Lisa

5. (5) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

6. (8) Loco - Itzy

7. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

10. (-) Double Take - dhruv

  • For the week of Oct 11

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

3. (5) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

4. (4) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

5. (6) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

6. (7) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (8) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (10) Levitating - Dua Lipa

9. (9) Knife Talk - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat

10. (11) Essence - Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems

  • For the week of Oct 16

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (2) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

3. (4) No Boundaries - W0lf(s)

4. (12) Continued - Shan Yichun

5. (3) Because Of You - Mayday

6. (11) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

7. (5) Future - Ashin

8. (17) Move On - Feng Ze

9. (13) Stars And Sea - Huang Yunxiao

10. (53) No More U - Lara Liang

  • For the week ending Oct 7 in Singapore

