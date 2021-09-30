Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (-) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS
3. (2) Lalisa - Lisa
4. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (-) Money - Lisa
6. (-) Loco - Itzy
7. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
8. (4) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
9. (7) Permission To Dance - BTS
10. (6) Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
• For the week of Sept 29 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Lalisa - Lisa
3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
4. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
6. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
7. (7) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
8. (8) Double Take - dhruv
9. (10) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
10. (-) Woman - Doja Cat
• For the week of Sept 20
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (6) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
3. (2) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
4. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (5) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
6. (7) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (8) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (4) Knife Talk - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
9. (13) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
10. (-) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
• For the week of Oct 2
KKBOX
1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (-) No Boundaries - W0lf(s)
3. (2) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday
4. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (4) Because Of You - Mayday
6. (5) Future - Ashin
7. (7) How Are You - Arrow Wei
8. (9) How Much I Love You - Arrow Wei
9. (6) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
10. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
• For the week ending Sept 23 in Singapore