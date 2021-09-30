Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (-) My Universe - Coldplay and BTS

3. (2) Lalisa - Lisa

4. (5) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

5. (-) Money - Lisa

6. (-) Loco - Itzy

7. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

8. (4) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (7) Permission To Dance - BTS

10. (6) Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

• For the week of Sept 29 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Lalisa - Lisa

3. (3) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

4. (4) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

5. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

6. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

7. (7) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

8. (8) Double Take - dhruv

9. (10) Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller

10. (-) Woman - Doja Cat

• For the week of Sept 20

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (6) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

3. (2) Way 2 Sexy - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

4. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

6. (7) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (8) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (4) Knife Talk - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat

9. (13) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

10. (-) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

• For the week of Oct 2

KKBOX

1. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (-) No Boundaries - W0lf(s)

3. (2) Your Name Engraved Herein - Mayday

4. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (4) Because Of You - Mayday

6. (5) Future - Ashin

7. (7) How Are You - Arrow Wei

8. (9) How Much I Love You - Arrow Wei

9. (6) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

10. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

• For the week ending Sept 23 in Singapore