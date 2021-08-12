Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (-) The Road Ahead - Shabir, Sezairi, Shye and Linying

3. (2) Permission To Dance - BTS

4. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Butter - BTS

6. (-) Take My Breath - The Weeknd

7. (4) Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

8. (9) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

9. (6) Double Take - dhruv

10. (10) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

•For the week of Aug 11 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (5) Double Take - dhruv

3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (2) Permission To Dance - BTS

5. (4) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

7. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (7) Beggin' - Maneskin

9. (-) Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

10. (8) Butter - BTS

• For the week of Aug 10

BILLBOARD

1. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (3) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

4. (1) Butter - BTS

5. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

6. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

7. (2) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

8. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

9. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (11) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

•For the week of Aug 14

KKBOX

1. (4) Future - Ashin

2. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (-) Us - Ray Huang

4. (22) Courage - Arrow Wei featuring Queen Wei

5. (2) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

6. (6) Because Of You - Mayday

7. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

8. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (86) Love Method - Gboyswag featuring Arrow Wei

10. (8) Miss You 3000 - 831

•For the week ending Aug 5 in Singapore