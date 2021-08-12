Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (-) The Road Ahead - Shabir, Sezairi, Shye and Linying
3. (2) Permission To Dance - BTS
4. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (5) Butter - BTS
6. (-) Take My Breath - The Weeknd
7. (4) Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
8. (9) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
9. (6) Double Take - dhruv
10. (10) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
•For the week of Aug 11 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (5) Double Take - dhruv
3. (3) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (2) Permission To Dance - BTS
5. (4) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (7) Beggin' - Maneskin
9. (-) Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
10. (8) Butter - BTS
• For the week of Aug 10
BILLBOARD
1. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (3) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. (1) Butter - BTS
5. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
6. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. (2) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
8. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
9. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (11) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
•For the week of Aug 14
KKBOX
1. (4) Future - Ashin
2. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (-) Us - Ray Huang
4. (22) Courage - Arrow Wei featuring Queen Wei
5. (2) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
6. (6) Because Of You - Mayday
7. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
8. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (86) Love Method - Gboyswag featuring Arrow Wei
10. (8) Miss You 3000 - 831
•For the week ending Aug 5 in Singapore