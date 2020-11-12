Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
2. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
3. (7) I Can't Stop Me - Twice
4. (5) Dynamite - BTS
5. (6) How You Like That - Blackpink
6. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran 7. (7) Pretty Savage - Blackpink
8. (10) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
9. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
10. (9) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco •For the week of Nov 11 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
2. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
3. (-) I Can't Stop Me - Twice
4. (3) Dynamite - BTS
5. (6) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
6. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
7. (4) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
8. (5) How You Like That - Blackpink
9. (8) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
10. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
- For the week ending Nov 5
BILLBOARD
1. (3) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. (1) Positions - Ariana Grande
3. (4) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (6) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
6. (8) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS
7. (9) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav
8. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
9. (-) Dakiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
10. (7) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- For the week of Nov 14
HIT FM
1. (7) Drifter - JJ Lin
2. (1) I'm Not Sorry - A-Lin
3. (9) The Greatest Showman - Silence Wang
4. (-) You Are My Destiny - Della Ding Dang 5. (2) Untold - Hebe Tien
6. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
7. (8) Unlove You - Mark Pelli
8. (6) Lover Game - 3P featuring Priscilla Abby
9. (-) A Little Bit - Wu Ching-feng
10. (10) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang
- For the week ending Nov 1