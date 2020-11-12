Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

2. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

3. (7) I Can't Stop Me - Twice

4. (5) Dynamite - BTS

5. (6) How You Like That - Blackpink

6. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran 7. (7) Pretty Savage - Blackpink

8. (10) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

9. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

10. (9) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco •For the week of Nov 11 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

2. (1) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

3. (-) I Can't Stop Me - Twice

4. (3) Dynamite - BTS

5. (6) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

6. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

7. (4) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

8. (5) How You Like That - Blackpink

9. (8) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

10. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

For the week ending Nov 5

BILLBOARD

1. (3) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

2. (1) Positions - Ariana Grande

3. (4) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

4. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (6) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

6. (8) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS

7. (9) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav

8. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

9. (-) Dakiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

10. (7) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

For the week of Nov 14

HIT FM

1. (7) Drifter - JJ Lin

2. (1) I'm Not Sorry - A-Lin

3. (9) The Greatest Showman - Silence Wang

4. (-) You Are My Destiny - Della Ding Dang 5. (2) Untold - Hebe Tien

6. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

7. (8) Unlove You - Mark Pelli

8. (6) Lover Game - 3P featuring Priscilla Abby

9. (-) A Little Bit - Wu Ching-feng

10. (10) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang