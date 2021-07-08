Music Charts

  • Published
    1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

2. (3) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (2) Butter - BTS

4. (4) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

5. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

6. (6) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

8. (7) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

9. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

10. (-) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

• For the week of July 7 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) Butter - BTS

3. (-) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

4. (3) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (-) Beggin' - Maneskin

7. (5) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

8. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

9. (7) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

10. (8) Happier - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of July 5

KKBOX

1. (4) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (3) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng

3. (1) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

4. (5) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin

5. (2) Leaving You - Eric Chou

6. (7) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

7. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

8. (9) Arrogant - En

9. (10) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze

10. (17) Gulf Of Alaska - Priscilla Abby

• For the week ending July 1 in Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 08, 2021, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Subscribe
Topics: 