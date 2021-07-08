Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
2. (3) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (2) Butter - BTS
4. (4) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
5. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. (6) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
8. (7) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
9. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
10. (-) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
• For the week of July 7 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) Butter - BTS
3. (-) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
4. (3) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (-) Beggin' - Maneskin
7. (5) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
9. (7) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
10. (8) Happier - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of July 5
KKBOX
1. (4) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (3) Loving The 105°C You (Healing Female Version) - Yu Sheng
3. (1) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
4. (5) Light Of Sanctuary - JJ Lin
5. (2) Leaving You - Eric Chou
6. (7) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
7. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
8. (9) Arrogant - En
9. (10) Werewolves - Nine Chen and Feng Ze
10. (17) Gulf Of Alaska - Priscilla Abby
• For the week ending July 1 in Singapore