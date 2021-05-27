Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Butter - BTS 2. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (2) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

5. (-) Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (-) Enough For You - Olivia Rodrigo

7. (4) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

8. (-) 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (-) Happier - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (6) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

• For the week of May 25 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

2. (-) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (2) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

5. (4) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

6. (6) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

7. (7) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

8. (5) In The Morning - Itzy

9. (9) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (8) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

• For the week of May 20

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (-) My.Life - J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

3. (2) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

4. (1) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

5. (-) Amari - J. Cole

6. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

7. (-) Pride.Is.The.Devil - J. Cole and Lil Baby

8. (-) 95.South - J. Cole

9. (4) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

10. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

• For the week of May 29

HIT FM

1. (-) IV - Jiuze CP

2. (1) Cut Me Dead - Power Station

3. (2) Honesty - Julia Peng

4. (-) Lost Soul - Andrew Tan

5. (3) Fool's Paradise - Accusefive

6. (-) Dear Grandma - Waa Wei

7. (7) Oh Love, You Are Much Greater Than I Imagined - EggPlantEgg

8. (5) Just Stay With Me - WeiBird

9. (-) Sweet Baby - MJ116

10. (9) Tides - Dizzy Dizzo featuring OSN

• For the week ending May 16