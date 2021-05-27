Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Butter - BTS 2. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (7) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (2) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. (-) Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (-) Enough For You - Olivia Rodrigo
7. (4) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. (-) 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (-) Happier - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (6) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
• For the week of May 25 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
2. (-) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (2) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. (4) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
6. (6) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
7. (7) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
8. (5) In The Morning - Itzy
9. (9) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (8) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
• For the week of May 20
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (-) My.Life - J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
3. (2) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. (1) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
5. (-) Amari - J. Cole
6. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. (-) Pride.Is.The.Devil - J. Cole and Lil Baby
8. (-) 95.South - J. Cole
9. (4) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. (5) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
• For the week of May 29
HIT FM
1. (-) IV - Jiuze CP
2. (1) Cut Me Dead - Power Station
3. (2) Honesty - Julia Peng
4. (-) Lost Soul - Andrew Tan
5. (3) Fool's Paradise - Accusefive
6. (-) Dear Grandma - Waa Wei
7. (7) Oh Love, You Are Much Greater Than I Imagined - EggPlantEgg
8. (5) Just Stay With Me - WeiBird
9. (-) Sweet Baby - MJ116
10. (9) Tides - Dizzy Dizzo featuring OSN
• For the week ending May 16