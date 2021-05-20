Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (1) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

3. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (2) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

5. (3) In The Morning - Itzy

6. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

7. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

8. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

9. (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

10. (10) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

• For the week of May 18 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

2. (2) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

3. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (4) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

5. (6) In The Morning - Itzy

6. (5) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

7. (7) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

8. (8) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

9. (10) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (-) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

• For the week of May 13

HIT FM

1. (1) Cut Me Dead - Power Station

2. (-) Honesty - Julia Peng

3. (4) Fool's Paradise - Accusefive

4. (-) In The Red - HumanHart

5. (-) Just Stay With Me - WeiBird

6. (6) No Turning Back - Chao Chuan

7. (8) Oh Love, You Are Much Greater Than I Imagined - EggPlantEgg

8. (9) Sunshine - Muta featuring Tipsy

9. (-) Tides - Dizzy Dizzo featuring OSN

10. (7) Love Aches - GJ

• For the week ending May 9