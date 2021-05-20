Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (1) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
3. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (2) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. (3) In The Morning - Itzy
6. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
7. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
8. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
9. (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
10. (10) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
• For the week of May 18 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
2. (2) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
3. (3) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (4) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
5. (6) In The Morning - Itzy
6. (5) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
7. (7) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
8. (8) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
9. (10) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (-) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
• For the week of May 13
HIT FM
1. (1) Cut Me Dead - Power Station
2. (-) Honesty - Julia Peng
3. (4) Fool's Paradise - Accusefive
4. (-) In The Red - HumanHart
5. (-) Just Stay With Me - WeiBird
6. (6) No Turning Back - Chao Chuan
7. (8) Oh Love, You Are Much Greater Than I Imagined - EggPlantEgg
8. (9) Sunshine - Muta featuring Tipsy
9. (-) Tides - Dizzy Dizzo featuring OSN
10. (7) Love Aches - GJ
• For the week ending May 9