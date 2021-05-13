Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
2. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
3. (2) In The Morning - Itzy
4. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
5. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
6. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
8. (10) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
10. (9) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
• For the week of May 11 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
2. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
3. (2) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (3) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
5. (5) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
6. (-) In The Morning - Itzy
7. (6) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
8. (7) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
9. (-) Your Power - Billie Eilish
10. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
• For the week of May 6
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
3. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. (4) Rapstar - Polo G
7. (8) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
8. (23) Without You - The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus
9. (7) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
10. (-) Your Power - Billie Eilish
• For the week of May 15