Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

2. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

3. (2) In The Morning - Itzy

4. (4) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

5. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

6. (6) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

7. (8) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

8. (10) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

10. (9) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

• For the week of May 11 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (4) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

2. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

3. (2) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (3) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

5. (5) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

6. (-) In The Morning - Itzy

7. (6) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

8. (7) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

9. (-) Your Power - Billie Eilish

10. (8) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

• For the week of May 6

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

3. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

4. (5) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

5. (6) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

6. (4) Rapstar - Polo G

7. (8) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

8. (23) Without You - The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus

9. (7) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

10. (-) Your Power - Billie Eilish

• For the week of May 15