Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

3. (-) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (7) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

5. (3) On The Ground - Rose

6. (-) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

7. (9) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (-) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

9. (-) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

10. (10) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

• For the week of April 21 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

3. (3) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

4. (5) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

5. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (4) On The Ground - Rose

7. (6) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

8. (7) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

9. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

10. (8) Hold On - Justin Bieber

• For the week of April 15

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Rapstar - Polo G

2. (2) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

3. (1) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

4. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

5. (6) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

6. (7) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

7. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

8. (4) Up - Cardi B

9. (5) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

10. (10) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

• For the week of April 24

HIT FM

1. (4) A Rock Can Be A Star - 831

2. (1) Each Well - Rene Liu

3. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

4. (3) When You Loved Me - Eric Chou and Shan Yichun

5. (6) See The Light - Jeff Chang

6. (10) The Angels - Ayal Komod and MJ116

7. (-) Round & Round - Andrew Tan

8. (-) Iiwake Maybe - AKB48 Team SH

9. (-) Delusions - Julia Peng

10. (7) Letters To Heaven - Chen Yu Xuan

• For the week ending April 11