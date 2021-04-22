Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
3. (-) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (7) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
5. (3) On The Ground - Rose
6. (-) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
7. (9) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (-) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
9. (-) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
10. (10) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
• For the week of April 21 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
2. (2) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
3. (3) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
4. (5) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
5. (10) Deja Vu - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (4) On The Ground - Rose
7. (6) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
8. (7) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
9. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
10. (8) Hold On - Justin Bieber
• For the week of April 15
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Rapstar - Polo G
2. (2) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
3. (1) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
4. (3) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. (6) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
6. (7) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. (4) Up - Cardi B
9. (5) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
10. (10) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
• For the week of April 24
HIT FM
1. (4) A Rock Can Be A Star - 831
2. (1) Each Well - Rene Liu
3. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
4. (3) When You Loved Me - Eric Chou and Shan Yichun
5. (6) See The Light - Jeff Chang
6. (10) The Angels - Ayal Komod and MJ116
7. (-) Round & Round - Andrew Tan
8. (-) Iiwake Maybe - AKB48 Team SH
9. (-) Delusions - Julia Peng
10. (7) Letters To Heaven - Chen Yu Xuan
• For the week ending April 11