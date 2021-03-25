Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

2. (2) Gone - Rose

3. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

4. (9) Hold On - Justin Bieber

5. (4) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

6. (10) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (3) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

8. (6) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

9. (-) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

10. (-) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

•For the week of March 24 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) On The Ground - Rose

2. (-) Gone - Rose

3. (1) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

4. (3) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

5. (2) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (4) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

7. (5) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

8. (6) Hold On - Justin Bieber

9. (7) Arcade - Duncan Laurence

10. (-) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf

•For the week of March 18

BILLBOARD

1. (6) Up - Cardi B

2. (4) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

3. (5) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (1) What's Next - Drake

5. (7) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

6. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (13) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

8. (10) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

9. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

10. (2) Wants And Needs - Drake

•For the week of March 27

HIT FM

1. (1) What Remains - Stefanie Sun

2. (5) See The Light - Jeff Chang

3. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

4. (7) Parallel - G.E.M.

5. (4) Joker - Lay Zhang

6. (3) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

7. (6) Have A Nice Day - Waa Wei

8. (8) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

9. (12) Fortunate - Eric Chou

10. (16) Leave It To Time - Hu Xia

•For the week ending March 14

