Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
2. (2) Gone - Rose
3. (5) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
4. (9) Hold On - Justin Bieber
5. (4) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
6. (10) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (3) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
8. (6) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
9. (-) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
10. (-) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
•For the week of March 24 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) On The Ground - Rose
2. (-) Gone - Rose
3. (1) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
4. (3) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
5. (2) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (4) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
7. (5) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
8. (6) Hold On - Justin Bieber
9. (7) Arcade - Duncan Laurence
10. (-) Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
•For the week of March 18
BILLBOARD
1. (6) Up - Cardi B
2. (4) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
3. (5) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (1) What's Next - Drake
5. (7) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
6. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (13) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. (10) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
10. (2) Wants And Needs - Drake
•For the week of March 27
HIT FM
1. (1) What Remains - Stefanie Sun
2. (5) See The Light - Jeff Chang
3. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
4. (7) Parallel - G.E.M.
5. (4) Joker - Lay Zhang
6. (3) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J
7. (6) Have A Nice Day - Waa Wei
8. (8) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
9. (12) Fortunate - Eric Chou
10. (16) Leave It To Time - Hu Xia
•For the week ending March 14