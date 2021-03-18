Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) On The Ground - Rose
2. (-) Gone - Rose
3. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
4. (2) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
5. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
6. (5) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
7. (7) Dynamite - BTS
8. (8) Celebrity - IU
9. (-) Hold On - Justin Bieber
10. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
• For the week of March 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
2. (2) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
3. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
4. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
5. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
6. (-) Hold On - Justin Bieber
7. (5) Arcade - Duncan Laurence
8. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
9. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
10. (8) This Is How You Fall In Love - Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler
• For the week of March 11
BILLBOARD
1. (-) What's Next - Drake
2. (-) Wants And Needs - Drake
3. (-) Lemon Pepper Freestyle - Drake featuring Rick Ross
4. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
5. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
6. (2) Up - Cardi B
7. (6) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
8. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
9. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
10. (7) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
• For the week of March 20
HIT FM
1. (4) What Remains - Stefanie Sun
2. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
3. (3) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J
4. (5) Joker - Lay Zhang
5. (-) See The Light - Jeff Chang
6. (1) Have A Nice Day - Waa Wei
7. (6) Parallel - G.E.M.
8. (11) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi
9. (9) All The Lovers - Rene Liu
10. (8) Because Of You - Mayday
• For the week ending March 7