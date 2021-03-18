Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) On The Ground - Rose

2. (-) Gone - Rose

3. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

4. (2) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

5. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

6. (5) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

7. (7) Dynamite - BTS

8. (8) Celebrity - IU

9. (-) Hold On - Justin Bieber

10. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

• For the week of March 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

2. (2) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

3. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

4. (3) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

5. (4) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

6. (-) Hold On - Justin Bieber

7. (5) Arcade - Duncan Laurence

8. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

9. (6) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

10. (8) This Is How You Fall In Love - Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler

• For the week of March 11

BILLBOARD

1. (-) What's Next - Drake

2. (-) Wants And Needs - Drake

3. (-) Lemon Pepper Freestyle - Drake featuring Rick Ross

4. (-) Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

5. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

6. (2) Up - Cardi B

7. (6) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

8. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

9. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

10. (7) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

• For the week of March 20

HIT FM

1. (4) What Remains - Stefanie Sun

2. (2) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

3. (3) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

4. (5) Joker - Lay Zhang

5. (-) See The Light - Jeff Chang

6. (1) Have A Nice Day - Waa Wei

7. (6) Parallel - G.E.M.

8. (11) White Moonlight And Scarlet Mark - Dazi

9. (9) All The Lovers - Rene Liu

10. (8) Because Of You - Mayday

• For the week ending March 7