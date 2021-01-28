Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
3. (3) Dynamite - BTS
4. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
5. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
6. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
7. (6) Life Goes On - BTS
8. (-) Good Days - SZA
9. (8) Positions - Ariana Grande
10. (-) Willow - Taylor Swift
- For the week of Jan 27 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$
3. (6) Positions - Ariana Grande
4. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
5. (5) Anyone - Justin Bieber
6. (7) Dynamite - BTS
7. (3) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
8. (-) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
9. (-) Good Days - SZA
10 (8) Life Goes On - BTS
- For the week ending Jan 21
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
2. (11) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
3. (2) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
4. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande
6. (6) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. (5) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
8. (7) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
9. (8) Bang! - AJR
10. (10) Good Days - SZA
- For the week of Jan 30
HIT FM
1. (3) Because Of You - Mayday
2. (6) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin
3. (-) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive
4. (1) Practice Love (Jazz Version) - JJ Lin
5. (-) ALGTR - Lexie Liu
6. (9) Matchsticks - Chen Yu Xuan
7. (-) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J
8. (2) Slowly - A-mei
9. (7) Fortunate - Eric Chou
10. (11) Marry Me - WeiBird
- For the week ending Jan 17