Music Charts

    40 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

3. (3) Dynamite - BTS

4. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

5. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

6. (9) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

7. (6) Life Goes On - BTS

8. (-) Good Days - SZA

9. (8) Positions - Ariana Grande

10. (-) Willow - Taylor Swift

  • For the week of Jan 27 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

3. (6) Positions - Ariana Grande

4. (4) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

5. (5) Anyone - Justin Bieber

6. (7) Dynamite - BTS

7. (3) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

8. (-) Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

9. (-) Good Days - SZA

10 (8) Life Goes On - BTS

  • For the week ending Jan 21

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

2. (11) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

3. (2) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

4. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande

6. (6) Levitating - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby

7. (5) Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

8. (7) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

9. (8) Bang! - AJR

10. (10) Good Days - SZA

  • For the week of Jan 30

HIT FM

1. (3) Because Of You - Mayday

2. (6) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin

3. (-) Where I Lost Us - Accusefive

4. (1) Practice Love (Jazz Version) - JJ Lin

5. (-) ALGTR - Lexie Liu

6. (9) Matchsticks - Chen Yu Xuan

7. (-) Who Am I - Jolin Tsai and Jony J

8. (2) Slowly - A-mei

9. (7) Fortunate - Eric Chou

10. (11) Marry Me - WeiBird

  • For the week ending Jan 17

