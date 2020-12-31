Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Dynamite - BTS
2. (-) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
3. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
4. (3) Life Goes On - BTS
5. (6) Positions - Ariana Grande
6. (5) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
7. (-) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
9. (1) Willow - Taylor Swift
10. (10) How You Like That - Blackpink
• For the week of Dec 30 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (8) All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (-) Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande
3. (-) Last Christmas - Wham!
4. (1) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
5. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande
6. (-) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble
7. (-) Snowman - Sia
8. (4) Dynamite - BTS
9. (-) Underneath The Tree - Kelly Clarkson
10 (-) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
• For the week ending Dec 24
BILLBOARD
1. (2) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (3) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
3. (4) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
4. (6) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives
5. (7) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
6. (10) Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano
7. (5) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. (11) Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow - Dean Martin
9. (14) Last Christmas - Wham!
10. (10) Run Rudolph Run - Chuck Berry
• For the week of Jan 2
HIT FM
1. (1) Depleted - Joker Xue and Guo Congming
2. (5) Good Times - Kimberley Chen featuring E.SO
3. (-) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin
4. (8) Sorry, For Me And You - Joey Chua
5. (-) One Who Will (Find Me) - Yo Lee
6. (-) SA-HAH - Jam Hsiao
7. (-) Give It To Me - Shi Shi
8. (2) I Want Me - Della Ding Dang and Cindy Yen
9. (6) Tonight - Xu Shengen (Plan.B)
10. (3) Passing Through - JJ Lin
• For the week ending Dec 20