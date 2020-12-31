Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Dynamite - BTS

2. (-) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

3. (4) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

4. (3) Life Goes On - BTS

5. (6) Positions - Ariana Grande

6. (5) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

7. (-) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

9. (1) Willow - Taylor Swift

10. (10) How You Like That - Blackpink

• For the week of Dec 30 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (8) All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (-) Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

3. (-) Last Christmas - Wham!

4. (1) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

5. (2) Positions - Ariana Grande

6. (-) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble

7. (-) Snowman - Sia

8. (4) Dynamite - BTS

9. (-) Underneath The Tree - Kelly Clarkson

10 (-) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

• For the week ending Dec 24

BILLBOARD

1. (2) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (3) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

3. (4) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

4. (6) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives

5. (7) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

6. (10) Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano

7. (5) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

8. (11) Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow - Dean Martin

9. (14) Last Christmas - Wham!

10. (10) Run Rudolph Run - Chuck Berry

• For the week of Jan 2

HIT FM

1. (1) Depleted - Joker Xue and Guo Congming

2. (5) Good Times - Kimberley Chen featuring E.SO

3. (-) Should've Let Go - Jackson Wang and JJ Lin

4. (8) Sorry, For Me And You - Joey Chua

5. (-) One Who Will (Find Me) - Yo Lee

6. (-) SA-HAH - Jam Hsiao

7. (-) Give It To Me - Shi Shi

8. (2) I Want Me - Della Ding Dang and Cindy Yen

9. (6) Tonight - Xu Shengen (Plan.B)

10. (3) Passing Through - JJ Lin

• For the week ending Dec 20