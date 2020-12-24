Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Willow - Taylor Swift
2. (3) Dynamite - BTS
3. (7) Life Goes On - BTS
4. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
5. (8) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
6. (-) Positions - Ariana Grande
7. (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
8. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
9. (-) Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande
10. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink
• For the week of Dec 23 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Willow - Taylor Swift
2. (1) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
3. (3) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
4. (5) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
5. (2) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. (14) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives
7. (6) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
8. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande
9. (24) Dynamite - BTS
10. (10) Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano
• For the week of Dec 26
HIT FM
1. (13) Depleted - Joker Xue and Guo Congming
2. (1) I Want Me - Della Ding Dang and Cindy Yen
3. (3) Passing Through - JJ Lin
4. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
5. (-) Good Times - Kimberley Chen featuring E.SO
6. (-) Tonight - Xu Shengen (Plan B)
7. (7) Love Perhaps - Eason Chan
8. (-) Sorry, For Me And You - Joey Chua
9. (2) Yesterday No More - Greg Han
10. (11) Quietly - The Freshman
• For the week ending Dec 13