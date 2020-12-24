Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Willow - Taylor Swift

2. (3) Dynamite - BTS

3. (7) Life Goes On - BTS

4. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

5. (8) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

6. (-) Positions - Ariana Grande

7. (9) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

8. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

9. (-) Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

10. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink

• For the week of Dec 23 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Willow - Taylor Swift

2. (1) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

3. (3) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

4. (5) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

5. (2) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

6. (14) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives

7. (6) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

8. (4) Positions - Ariana Grande

9. (24) Dynamite - BTS

10. (10) Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano

• For the week of Dec 26

HIT FM

1. (13) Depleted - Joker Xue and Guo Congming

2. (1) I Want Me - Della Ding Dang and Cindy Yen

3. (3) Passing Through - JJ Lin

4. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

5. (-) Good Times - Kimberley Chen featuring E.SO

6. (-) Tonight - Xu Shengen (Plan B)

7. (7) Love Perhaps - Eason Chan

8. (-) Sorry, For Me And You - Joey Chua

9. (2) Yesterday No More - Greg Han

10. (11) Quietly - The Freshman

• For the week ending Dec 13