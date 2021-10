LOS ANGELES - The classic Child's Play slasher films - about a murderous, foul-mouthed doll named Chucky - are finally getting an origin story for Charles Lee Ray, the serial killer whose soul has possessed the toy.

Fans of the cult movies that ran from 1988 to 2017 - which are by turns violent, comedic and campy - have been asking for his backstory for decades, says franchise creator Don Mancini.