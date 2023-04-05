From quiet child to non-stop talker: How live streamer captivates his 52,000 followers

For someone who didn’t speak much as a child, Mr Ryan Low has surely chosen an unexpected career path.

Meet the live streamer whose 52,000 followers log on dutifully to his Facebook Live platform MrHome Live Mall at 10.30pm every night to hear him talk non-stop for 90 minutes.

Since 2020, the 29-year-old has been regaling his enraptured audience with an hour of funny stories before he segues into 30 minutes of product demos on anything from household items to undergarments.

In fact, viewers are so convinced by him that some have been known to buy merch continuously – without unboxing any. “They have so many things from us in their storerooms that we actually have to stop them from buying more!”

He jokes that he only goes offline during a session when he needs a toilet break urgently.

His uncanny ability to banter continuously has earned him the nickname “Fish” because it seems that he does not need to emerge for air.

But this wasn’t always the case for him.

“As a kid, I minded my own business, hid in a corner and kept quiet. I wasn’t very playful too,” he says.

Even when the Covid-19 pandemic – and a torn leg ligament – forced him to pivot to selling household and healthcare products from his father’s import business on Facebook, Mr Low admits that he started off awkwardly.

Selling wasn’t something new to Mr Low, who dropped out of his course at Nanyang Polytechnic where he was pursuing a diploma in Business and Financial Technology as he wanted to be out in the workforce earlier.

Since he was 14, he had been helping his father – fellow live streamer Patrick Low of 88 Home – hawk merchandise like toy flying saucers at wet markets. But he felt more embarrassed about selling online.

The reason: the largely older crowd of aunties and uncles at markets wouldn’t know him personally but his peers could watch him on Facebook and speculate that he must be in some kind of financial ruin to “resort to live streaming”.

“At that time, live streaming wasn’t seen as glamorous and was associated with, perhaps, a lot of gangsterish bidding wars,” the articulate man recalls.

As a result, Mr Low shied away from showing his face on screen and instead shot videos of only his hands unboxing products. But he soon realised that if he wanted to make a good living out of live streaming, viewers would have to see his face.

“They won’t recognise my hands in public!”

The first product he sold on his platform was a $49.90 robot vacuum cleaner. He moved 13 pieces in one run and realised he could make a decent living out of live streaming.

He also learnt that he shouldn’t restrain his personality online and had to behave more like himself. Eventually, Mr Low gained more and more followers with his “straightforward, dramatic, loud, comical and screaming” style though he stresses that he is more subdued in real life.

“It’s all about being yourself. Things will backfire if you become someone else online.”