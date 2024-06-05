MrBeast becomes YouTube’s most subscribed channel with over 272 million subs

Popular YouTube channel MrBeast has clinched the title of the video streaming platform’s most subscribed channel.

With more than 272 million subscribers, it overtook Indian music channel T-Series – which has 266 million subscribers and features music videos as well as film trailers – and nabbed the top spot on June 2.

MrBeast, run by American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, 26, often went viral and gained a following online for elaborate challenges and lavish giveaways.

For example, he staged a real-life version of hit South Korean series Squid Game (2021) in 2021, casting 456 contestants to compete in a series of games, and awarded a US$456,000 (S$613,800) prize to the winner. The video has more than 616 million views and is his most popular video to date.

He has also pulled stunts such as filling his brother’s house with slime and then buying him a new house, and spent 50 hours in solitary confinement.

Donaldson posted about his achievement on X on June 2. He put up a picture of his subscriber count inching past T-Series’ and wrote: “After 6 years, we have finally avenged PewDiePie.”