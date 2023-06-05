Mr Sunshine actress Park Bo-mi updates Instagram for first time since son’s sudden death

SEOUL – K-drama actress Park Bo-mi has broken her social media silence after the sudden death of her 15-month-old son Simon on May 20.

The 34-year-old, who married former professional football player Park Yo-han, 34, in 2020, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday. It showed small colourful balloons within a larger transparent one, with the words “Simon, we all love you” printed on it.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and supported us through this difficult time. Thanks to you all, Simon went to heaven after receiving a lot of love,” she wrote in Korean in the caption, which was translated by entertainment portal Allkpop.

“I wasn’t able to respond to all the messages you sent me, (but) I was sincerely touched and comforted. Our Simon was truly an angel. Please remember Simon,” added the actress, who has appeared in K-dramas such as Mr Sunshine (2018) and Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017).

She had previously posted on May 16, asking for prayers after her son had a sudden cardiac arrest and doctors performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for 40 minutes to save him.

The boy, who was in intensive care for four days after a fever and seizures, died on May 20, according to a statement from football player Na Sang-ho, who posted on Instagram on behalf of the grieving couple.

They had recently celebrated the child’s first birthday in February, and the proud mother had shared a series of photos on Instagram of the happy occasion.

At the time, she wrote: “First birthday of our son. He has grown a lot in the first year. May you be truly happy with your parents.”