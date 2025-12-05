Mr Men and Little Miss to get their first feature film

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Men and Little Miss are to get their first feature film.

LONDON - The popular Mr Men and Little Miss cartoons will be brought to the big screen for the first time, according to French production company Studiocanal.

Studiocanal, which is behind the Paddington films (2014 to 2024), British production firm Heyday Films – which steered the Harry Potter movies (2001 to 2011) – and Mister Men Limited announced on Dec 3 the development of a Mr Men and Little Miss feature film adaptation.

“The film brings the ambition, humour and world creation of Mr Men and Little Miss to the big screen for the very first time,” Studiocanal said in a press release.

The lovable Mr Men and Little Miss misfit characters were created by British author Roger Hargreaves in 1971 and 1981 respectively, and his children’s book series soon became a worldwide hit.

Mr Tickle, Mr Bump, Little Miss Naughty, Little Miss Sunshine and others have since been reproduced in several spin-off television shows, cartoon strips and songs.

A recent spin-off involved the colourful characters retelling British writer Agatha Christie’s detective stories.

“Blending a rich heritage with fresh storytelling, the film will honour the humour, personality and warmth that made the original characters iconic,” Studiocanal said.

The Mr Men and Little Miss franchise was acquired by Japanese entertainment company and Hello Kitty owner Sanrio in 2011.

“It’s an amazing thought to think that Mr Men and Little Miss are going to feature in their own film, it’s very exciting news,” said Hargreaves’ son Adam, who wrote and illustrated new stories for the franchise after his father’s death in 1988.

“My father would have been thrilled and I can’t say how proud I am of his creation that it merits an appearance on the big screen. It’s a big step up for Mr Small.” AFP



