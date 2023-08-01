Mr. Big performs in Singapore as part of their final world tour

It’s official.

Legendary rock band Mr. Big have announced that their upcoming world tour, aptly titled The Big Finish World Tour, will be their last. The band will be performing in Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan before coming to Singapore.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1988, the rock band are known to be versatile in musical style and have remained popular despite the changing landscape of the music scene.

Their two-night concert will be held on Aug 4 and 5 at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

Do not miss this last chance to be blown away as the virtuosic musicians of Mr Big showcase their talent on stage. Paul Gilbert’s lightning-fast guitar solos will leave you mesmerised, while Billy Sheehan’s thunderous bass lines will reverberate through your core. The soulful voice of Eric Martin will captivate you, backed by the impeccable drumming of Nick D’Virgilio, stepping in for founding drummer/vocalist Pat Torpey, who died in 2018 following a heroic battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The rock band will be performing their entire breakthrough platinum-selling 1991 album Lean Into It at the concert, with song sets featuring their greatest hits such as Just Take My Heart, To Be With You, Wild World and Green-Tinted Sixties Mind.

As a thank you to all our SPH subscribers, we are offering 10 per cent off tickets to The Big Finish World Tour in all categories except boxes for all performances.

To redeem this exclusive promo, simply visit stsub.sph.com.sg/mrbigpromo to book your tickets from now to Aug 5.