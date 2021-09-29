Movie review: No Time To Die a worthy send-off for Daniel Craig as Bond

The story: In Jamaica, super spy James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired his 007 code name and is living off the grid when his old friend from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Felix Leiter, asks for his help in capturing a kidnapped scientist. The task leads Bond straight into a dangerous bioweapon scheme and forces him to confront enemies both old and new, as well as allies and a former flame.

Make no mistake. The latest Bond film - featuring leading man Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the secret agent - is epic. In the longest instalment of the series - at two hours and 43 minutes - Craig gets to be sexy, in love, angry and grieving in a tale that ties together his 15-year celluloid journey.