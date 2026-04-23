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Movie icon Chow Yun Fat, who has a $163m property portfolio, sells HK condo unit for $1.2m

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Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat, pictured here with his Singaporean wife Jasmine Tan at Star Awards 2025, reportedly owns eight properties and a piece of land across Hong Kong.

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat, pictured here with his Singaporean wife Jasmine Tan at Star Awards 2025, reportedly owns eight properties and a piece of land across Hong Kong.

PHOTO: MEDIACORP

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Hong Kong screen icon Chow Yun Fat has sold his long-held condominium unit for HK$7.5 million (S$1.2 million), according to records from the Hong Kong Land Registry.

The three-bedroom unit, located in Corona Tower in Mid-Levels West, was originally purchased in 1995 for HK$3.9 million.

The latest transaction, said to be Chow’s first officially recorded residential sale in nearly 16 years, generated a profit of HK$3.58 million – a 91 per cent appreciation in value over a 31-year holding period.

According to Hong Kong news portal Dimsum Daily, the luxury unit – offering a saleable area of 50 sq m – was initially listed in 2024 at HK$8.99 million.

However, it eventually changed hands in mid-February at about HK$13,863 per square foot.

Despite the sale, Chow continues to boast an impressive property portfolio worth over a whopping HK$1 billion.

The 70-year-old actor reportedly lives with his Singaporean wife Jasmine Tan, whom he married in 1987, in a 285 sq m luxury mansion on Cumberland Road in Kowloon.

According to Hong Kong media outlet HK01, his primary residence was purchased in the 1990s for about HK$14.7 million as an investment. Its value later surged to an estimated HK$200 million at its peak.

Before the recent sale of his condo unit, HK01 reported that Chow owns eight properties and a piece of land across various locations in Hong Kong, including The Peak, Kowloon, Sai Kung and more.

His three-bedroom, 236 sq m villa in the prestigious The Peak area was purchased in 2010 for HK$128 million, setting a record-high price per square foot at the time. It has never been occupied or rented out.

Reports indicated that he first listed the property for sale in 2022 at HK$220 million, but it received a lukewarm response. He later reduced the asking price to HK$195 million in 2024, reflecting a HK$25 million markdown.

A transaction has yet to be recorded, as at press time. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.