Moulin Rouge! The Musical to play here in February 2027

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British actor Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler (centre, in top hat) and the original world tour company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Edinburgh Playhouse in April 2025.

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SINGAPORE – The musical based on the 2001 hit movie Moulin Rouge! is set to make its South-east Asia premiere here in February 2027.

Titled Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the stage show will play at the Sands Theatre and bring to life the film by Australian director Baz Luhrmann.

The musical premiered in the American city of Boston in 2018, before heading to Broadway in New York and London’s West End. In 2025, it embarked on its first world tour and is slated to perform in the British cities of Sunderland, Liverpool, Plymouth and Southampton between June and October 2026 , before heading to the Lion City.

The Singapore season is presented by Base Entertainment Asia. Chief executive Chantal Prudhomme said: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical has captivated audiences from Broadway to the West End and beyond, and we are thrilled to present its South-east Asia premiere in Singapore.”

Set in Paris, the City of Love, it tells the story of Christian, a lovesick American writer, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub. When their lives collide, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who believes money can buy anything.

Together with his bohemian friends, Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win Satine’s heart.

The stage musical features more than 70 iconic songs, including disco number Lady Marmalade, ballad Your Song and love song Come What May, which were featured in the movie.

The musical will also include newer hits such as the rousing Raise Your Glass, self-empowerment anthem Firework and electropop number Chandelier, which were released after the movie’s premiere.

British actress Verity Thompson as Satine (left) and British actor Nate Landskroner as Christian during a performance at the Edinburgh Playhouse in April 2025. PHOTO: MATT CROCKETT

After it opened on Broadway, it won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography. Its West End run also clinched the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Costume Design in 2022.

A waitlist to be first in line when tickets go on sale is now open at https://baseasia.com/moulin-rouge-the-musical-waitlist and will run until 11.59pm on May 3.

The stage musical features more than 70 iconic songs, including Lady Marmalade. PHOTO: MATT CROCKETT

Exclusive rewards will be given out throughout the waitlist campaign period, such as two pairs of Gala Night tickets. The first winner will be announced on the Base Entertainment Asia Instagram account (@baseasia) on April 26, and the second on May 3.

In addition, guests who book two tickets before June 28 via Klook, the Marina Bay Sands website or Sistic stand to win a pair of return tickets to Paris. This winner will be announced on July 1 on Instagram.