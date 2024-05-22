‘Most personal movie I’ll ever make’: Actor-director John Krasinski’s IF is for his kids

NEW YORK – The live-action and animated fantasy comedy IF follows a grieving 12-year-old girl, Bea (Cailey Fleming), who suddenly discovers that children’s imaginary friends are real, but are left behind as kids grow up.

Starring Ryan Reynolds as Bea’s neighbour, who can also see these forgotten IFs (imaginary friends), the movie is directed by American actor and film-maker John Krasinski, who also plays Bea’s father.

It is showing in Singapore cinemas and took the top spot at the North American box office after it debuted there on May 17, earning US$35 million (S$47 million) in its first weekend.

Krasinski, 44, says IF is a deeply personal film that he made for the two daughters – Hazel, 10, and Violet, seven – whom he shares with his wife, English actress Emily Blunt, 41.

At the recent New York premiere of the film – which also features the voices of Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper and Matt Damon as different IFs – Krasinski says: “This is by far the most personal movie I have made or will ever make.

“I made it for my kids, I made it about hope, I made it about dreams.

“I made it about that decision you make where you go: ‘I have to give up childhood and become an adult and go into real life.’

“And this movie is all about, ‘No, you don’t have to – you can do both’,” says Krasinski, who starred in the American version of sitcom The Office (2005 to 2013) before going on to direct the acclaimed horror movie A Quiet Place (2018) and its 2020 sequel.

He is also known for playing the title character in the thriller series Jack Ryan (2018 to 2023).