More than a sports camp: Kids finding life skills at The Kallang

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Liam Goh practising his swing during the Kallang Kids Tennis Camp at the Kallang Tennis Hub.

SINGAPORE – The long stretch of the June school holidays presented a familiar parenting dilemma for finance professional Kath Lye: how to keep her two sons – Akins, 12, and Angus, 10 – meaningfully occupied instead of defaulting to the television or iPads at home.

Her solution? Enrol them in a full-day aquatics camp, noting that it offered a chance for them to get active, learn new skill sets and find friends outside their usual school environment.

Lye, 46, is just one of the many Singaporean parents turning to structured sports programmes at sports and recreation district The Kallang in June.

They are discovering that these activities, such as the Kallang Aces Tennis Camp and Yeah! Aquatics Camp, do more than just get children healthy and reduce screen time. They also instil positive values, mental resilience and social adaptability, parents tell The Straits Times.

Formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub before its rebranding in November 2025, The Kallang encompasses several venues and spaces, including the National Stadium, the Singapore Indoor Stadium, OCBC Aquatic Centre, Kallang Tennis Hub and the surrounding precinct.

Children try dragon boating at The Kallang’s June holiday aquatics camp at the Water Sports Centre. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

For parents like Jacqueline Ee, 47, character-building was a primary motivator in enrolling her seven-year-old, Lionel, in the tennis camps. Drawing from her own background as a school track and field athlete, she views sports as an essential tool to teach children how to handle life’s challenges.

“Sports builds the resilience and the ability to cope with adversity and to problem-solve,” the secondary school teacher says, stressing the importance of cultivating a “growth mentality” where children learn to accept failure and move forward.

The Kallang Aces Tennis Camp’s June holiday programme is specifically designed around this philosophy. Priced at $240 a child for two-hour daily lessons over three days, the programme utilises “implicit learning”. Rather than rely on strict technical drills, coaches use target-based games and guided discovery to build mental resilience, sportsmanship and problem-solving skills.

Chua Min Yu (in pink) and Darian Ler (second from left) learn diving at The Kallang's June holiday aquatics camp at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Broadening horizons

Beyond mental toughness, parents are using these camps to gently push their children out of their social comfort zones.

Finance professional Giffari Badrul Taher, 40, is an avid tennis player who personally coaches his children. However, he specifically enrolled his six-year-old daughter Tamiris in the holiday camp to help her adapt to group settings.

While Tamiris is boisterous at home, she tends to be shy around strangers. “It’s important to just get them out there to make sure they interact more with other kids,” Giffari says, viewing the social exposure as crucial as the sports itself.

The holiday camps also provide a safe, structured space for children to broaden their horizons by trying non-traditional sports.

Giffari Badrul Taher signed his daughter Tamiris Giffari Taher up for the tennis camp at the Kallang Tennis Hub. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The Yeah! Aquatics Camp, designed for kids aged seven to 12, has holiday programmes that run across the four weeks of June and offer flexible scheduling. They cost $54.50 for a half-day session and $109 for a full-day session.

Instead of standard swimming lessons, the camp introduces children to aquatic disciplines like diving, junior dragon boating and artistic swimming.

For Chua Chin Meng, 41, this variety was a key draw. He enrolled his eight-year-old daughter Min Yu for two days to break the monotony of being stuck in student care.

During the camp, she tried dragon boating and diving for the first time. Chua appreciates that the exposure helps build water confidence and opens Min Yu’s mind to the fact that water sports can come in myriad forms.

Lye echoes the sentiment, noting that her sons were initially sceptical of attending yet another swimming class. “But for the diving, kayak and dragon boat, they are quite excited to go for those ,” she says, adding that she values the programme for providing exposure to activities they would not usually have the opportunity to try.

Children playing water polo at The Kallang’s June holiday aquatics camp at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Ultimately, parents say the appeal of the sports programmes at The Kallang is amplified by the venue’s evolution into a convenient, interconnected lifestyle hub. They appreciate the “one-stop space” where they can drop their children off for enriching activities while utilising the surrounding amenities themselves.

This aligns perfectly with the venue’s vision. Daryl Yeo, chief operating officer and chief experience officer of The Kallang Group, says: “Community engagement is very important to us at The Kallang.

“With our diverse portfolio of venues, we have the opportunity to offer everything from land-based programmes like tennis to specialised aquatic disciplines such as artistic swimming and diving , giving children the chance to explore different interests within one precinct.”

Yeo adds that these initiatives are intentionally curated to provide a healthy alternative to devices. “During the school holidays, we design programmes that encourage children to step away from screens, stay active and connect with friends and family. It’s this balance between world-class events and everyday experiences that brings The Kallang to life for Singaporeans.”

Parent Jason Goh with his son Liam, a participant in the Kallang Kids Tennis Camp. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

By leaning into these holiday programmes, parents are actively investing in their children’s personal growth, utilising the school break not just to keep them away from screens, but to also build positive values that will serve them into adulthood.

Jason Goh, a 34-year-old doctor who enrolled his son Liam, four, in the tennis camp, sums it up: “What I want to give him is confidence in himself, so that he gets something to fall back on when times are tough. I want him to learn resilience, teamwork and sportsmanship.”