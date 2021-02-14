More speak up against Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon

A growing chorus of people who have worked with producer-director Joss Whedon, 56, have come forward since actress Charisma Carpenter spoke out last week.

She had detailed his allegedly abusive behaviour on Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and spin-off Angel (1999-2004), both of which she had been a part of.

Carpenter, 50, alleged that he made the TV set a toxic environment and had asked if she planned to keep her baby when he learnt that she was pregnant.

"He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth," she wrote on social media.

Mere hours after her post, fellow Buffy actors such as lead actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku and Michelle Trachtenberg posted to show their support.

Trachtenberg, 35, who was a teenager when she appeared as Buffy's younger sister, later amended her post, which had called out Whedon's behaviour as "very not appropriate".

She added a final line: "There was a rule, saying he's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again."

Actor James Marsters, who was on both Buffy and Angel, also spoke up: "While I will always be honoured to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without challenges."

He had previously mentioned last year that Whedon had threatened him when his character became popular and fans clamoured for more romance, which Whedon was against.

Writer Marti Noxon, who was also the showrunner for the final two seasons of Buffy, said on Twitter last Friday: "I would like to validate what the women of Buffy are saying and support them in telling their story. They deserve to be heard."

Others were more blunt about the experience of working with Whedon, such as writer Jose Molina, who worked on another of Whedon's show, the cult favourite Firefly.

"'Casually cruel' is a perfect way of describing Joss," he wrote on Twitter last Friday, referring to Carpenter's description.

Molina added: "He thought being mean was funny. Making female writers cry during a notes session was especially hysterical. He actually liked to boast about the time he made one writer cry twice in one meeting."

Whedon has yet to respond to the allegations.

Notably, actor David Boreanaz, who was one of the main characters on Buffy and the lead of Angel, has been silent despite calls for a response. In fact, he has since wiped his Instagram account and locked his Twitter.