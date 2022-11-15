More songs, deeper characters make Frozen musical different from the film

SINGAPORE – Disney’s Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical is not going to just be about Let It Go, the iconic Oscar-winning song from the 2013 animated movie Frozen.

Apart from featuring the seven familiar favourites from the original film it is based on, the stage musical will also boast 12 new tunes written just for the Broadway show, which flesh out the characters.

Australian cast members Jemma Rix and Matt Lee, as well as its resident director Benjamin Osborne, were in town for its regional media launch on Tuesday at the Avenue Singapore lounge at Marina Bay Sands, and spoke about what audiences can look forward to when the production opens in Singapore in February.

One new number is Monster, sung by Princess Elsa (Rix) – who has the magical ability to create and manipulate ice and snow – in the musical’s second act, and explores how she is going to save her kingdom of Arendelle. Actress Rix, 37, belted it out for the media with gusto and vulnerability.

The song, she said, is about Elsa coming to terms with how she has accidentally frozen Arendelle, but also questioning if she is a monster and what she should do.

“Although it is quite heavy, it is also deep and reflective, and shows that Elsa is a good person deep down.”

There is also I Can’t Lose You, a duet between Elsa and her sister Anna which expounds on why Elsa has to hide away and why the siblings cannot be together.

It is numbers like these that differentiate the musical from the film, said Rix.

“Everybody can feel what Elsa has felt before – feeling excluded and unsure of who they are in the world. I think she inspires people by embracing who she is and her full power, with love and light,” she added.

Osborne, 46, said that the additional music has created more backstories for the characters, such as the male love interests Kristoff and Prince Hans, and complements what was written for the film.