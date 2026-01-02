Straitstimes.com header logo

More money, more power: Singer Lee Jun-ho stars in superhero series Cashero

Singer-actor Lee Jun-ho in the Netflix series Cashero.

PHOTO: NETFLIX

Singer Lee Jun-ho, a member and main vocalist of K-pop boy band 2PM, has steadily built an equally formidable reputation as an actor, one now synonymous with K-drama success.

From the nationwide sensation The Red Sleeve (2021 to 2022) to King The Land (2023), projects featuring Lee have consistently logged strong viewership. Shortly after its release, King The Land became the second K-drama in Netflix history to rank No. 1 overall on the platform’s weekly global English and non-English TV charts.

