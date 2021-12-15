More Asian originals and K-dramas coming to streaming platforms

SINGAPORE - Netflix may have had a stellar year in non-English-language productions, with its K-dramas Squid Game and Hellbound attracting massive audiences. But other major international streaming platforms are not ceding the ground entirely.

In October, Disney announced a line-up of 28 new titles in its biggest local language production push in Asia-Pacific so far. Titles produced in Japan, South Korea, China and South-east Asia are set to arrive on streaming service Disney+ over the next year (2022). Of these, 18 are Disney originals.