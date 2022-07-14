More apples of his eye: Taiwanese director Giddens Ko welcomes second child

TAIPEI - It is double happiness for Taiwanese novelist and film-maker Giddens Ko in the past week.

The 43-year-old won Best Director for his romantic fantasy film Till We Meet Again (2021) at the Taipei Film Awards on July 9. Less than a week later, he became father of another daughter.

Ko is married to ex-broadcast journalist Chou Ting-yu, 31. The couple have a two-year-old daughter who is nicknamed Lulala.

In addition to Best Director, Till We Meet Again also nabbed the Best Actor award for male lead Kai Ko, 31.

The victories were doubly sweet because the two Kos made their debut - one for directing, the other for acting - with the coming-of-age romance film You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011).

On Wednesday (July 13), Giddens Ko posted a video of himself with Lulala and his newborn child and wrote: "A-lu! The baby who brings even more joy than the Best Director Award at the Taipei Film Festival has arrived! "

In the video, Lulala is seen tapping the baby and saying her sister smells like glue.

Ko said in the hashtags that his elder daughter was very happy with her sister. The nickname of the baby, he let on, is "Bai Beng".

During Lulala's second birthday on April 5, he had hinted on Facebook that he and his wife were expecting a second child.

He confirmed the news on June 29 when he posted a photo of a visibly pregnant Chou, with Lu Lala looking at her tummy.

Ko, who writes under the pseudonym Nine Knives, has published more than 60 books, with several of them made into movies.

In addition to You Are The Apple Of My Eye and Till We Meet Again, his other movie adaptations include Cafe. Waiting. Love (2014), The Tenants Downstairs (2016) and A Choo (2020).