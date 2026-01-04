Models He Sui, Moka Fang share rare shots with their babies while welcoming 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

He Sui (top left) posted photos of her partner, Hong Kong actor William Chan (bottom left), and their newborn baby; while Moka Fang (right) shared a video of her carrying her third daughter.

Chinese supermodel He Sui took to social media on Jan 2 to reflect on the past year, and posted some rare family photos with her partner, Hong Kong actor William Chan, and their newborn baby.

He, 36, and Chan, 40, surprised fans in October 2025 when they announced on Chinese social media platform Weibo that they had welcomed their first child, a son . The post also confirmed their relationship, which had been rumoured for about four years.

She posted three photos on Instagram on Jan 2: one of her holding her son’s feet, another of Chan shirtless with their son on his back and a close-up of the trio’s hands.

“As 2025 ends, it has changed my world in the most beautiful way. Every day with you feels like a gift I never knew I needed,” she wrote in English. “Thank you for filling my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine. Happy to have you in all my New Years to come.”

In an interview featured in the December 2025 issue of Vogue Man, Chan explained why he and He decided to go public with their relationship and son during the child’s one-month birthday.

“Although we’ve always maintained a low profile in our personal lives, we didn’t want to hide our child while working in this industry,” he told the Chinese fashion magazine. “When he grows up, I hope he understands his birth was blessed by both parents and gave us the courage to face the world.”

The actor also addressed claims that they dropped a bombshell with their Weibo post in October 2025. “We’ve been together for years without publicly addressing it ,” he said . “ Our child’s arrival was planned. It might seem sudden, but for us, it was actually a vision we had in mind.”

Chan, a former member of Cantopop boy band Sun Boy’z, rose to fame after starring in Chinese mystery drama The Mystic Nine (2016), in which he played the leader of the “Mystic Nine” clan and a defence commander for the city of Changsha. His popularity rose after he co-starred in Chinese romance drama Love’s Ambition (2025) with Chinese actress Zhao Lusi.

He is known as the second model of Chinese descent to walk in the Victoria’s Secret show and the first Asian global spokesmodel for Japanese cosmetic company Shiseido.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok’s wife Moka Fang took to social media to post a video of her carrying their third daughter.

Kwok, 60, recently starred in the Hong Kong crime thriller Under Current (2025). He announced on social media in October 2025 that they have welcomed their third daughter , Cheryl. The couple have two other daughters – Chantelle, eight, and Charlotte, six.

“Happy New Year’s Day,” Fang, 38, wrote in Chinese on Instagram and Xiaohongshu on Jan 2, accompanied by a video of her carrying Cheryl in front of a Christmas tree. “My little bundle of joy.”

The Chinese model and fashion blogger also addressed some questions from netizens on Xiaohongshu.

One netizen asked if she could truly avoid favouritism while raising three daughters. “Well, I give each of them 100 per cent of my love,” Fang replied.

Another commented that Cheryl resembles Fang and seems likely to grow up to be a beauty.

“Haha, I think she’ll be prettier than me,” Fang replied.