Model Gigi Hadid arrested and fined US$1,000 for drug possession in Cayman Islands

LOS ANGELES – American model Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined US$1,000 (S$1,320), after customs agents in the Cayman Islands found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her luggage when she arrived there last week.

Various sources, including entertainment sites People and TMZ, confirmed the news.

Hadid, 28, who had flown in to the Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman on a private jet for a girls’ trip, has since been released.

Her representative said she was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical marijuana licence. Marijuana has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017.

The representative added: “Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

One of her travel companions, influencer Leah McCarthy, 29, was also found with similar items and fined. No conviction was recorded for both of them.

Hadid posted a series of beach holiday snaps and videos on Instagram on Tuesday, after the news broke of their arrest.

In the caption, she wrote: “All’s well that ends well.”