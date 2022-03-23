Missing Taiwanese dancer Serena Liu on her second death anniversary

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Shin Lung, the husband of late celebrity dancer Serena Liu Chen, still misses his wife two years after her death.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 22), he wrote: "Daughter and I are fine. I still miss you even though I am fine.

Liu, Taiwan's ballroom dancing queen, died at age 44 on March 22 in 2020 following a drawn-out hospital stay.

She was awaiting a heart transplant as she had poor heart function after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery at Taipei Veterans General Hospital in February 2020.

A fixture in the Taiwanese entertainment scene for more than 15 years, Liu leaves behind Shin, 50, and their six-year-old daughter, Ni Ni.

According to the Taiwanese media, Shin remains heartbroken over his wife's death and has largely kept to himself.

He took a leave of absence from his agency Easy C&C, founded by television host Jacky Wu, and has not taken on any assignments since her death.

His profile has been removed from Easy C&C's Facebook page, with Wu saying in May 2021 that Shin would be managing his work schedule himself.

Shin's post on Tuesday was his first since September 2021, when he wrote: "I miss you so much."

His only other post in 2021 was on Feb 11, his birthday and the eve of Chinese New Year, when he wrote: "Year of the Ox is coming."

Wu, his good friend and former boss, told the Taiwanese media on Tuesday that he hoped Shin can get over his grief eventually.