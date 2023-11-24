Missing BTS? Walk down memory lane and snag exclusive merchandise at Space Of BTS pop-up

SINGAPORE – While the members of K-pop super group BTS serve out their mandatory military service, their Army – the collective name for fans of the boy band – in Singapore is preparing for a different kind of battle.

The Space Of BTS pop-up store opens at Level 2 of Orchard Cineleisure on Nov 25. Though it will run for two months, until Jan 21, fans know the race to snag the hot-ticket items will be tight.

Civil servant Brenda Tok, 28, visited the previous pop-up at Funan in 2021, but left disappointed. “Within the first week, some of the items were already sold out,” she tells The Straits Times.

Thankfully, Ms Tok has first dibs this time.

She has been handpicked to be among the first few BTS fans to check out the store on Nov 24, a day before its official launch. Though sales do not start until Nov 25, fans are allowed to pre-order certain items during the preview.

Inside the 2,700 sq ft space lies a treasure trove of exclusive BTS memorabilia.

Among the 250 products are gems like the Artist-Made Collection, which will be available from mid-December. As the name implies, it features clothes and accessories designed by the group members.