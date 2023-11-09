Miss Universe owner files for bankruptcy in Thailand, citing ‘liquidity problem’

Thai media mogul Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 2022 for US$20 million. PHOTO: AFP
BANGKOK – The Thai media company that owns the Miss Universe beauty pageant brand said on Thursday it has filed for bankruptcy while it tries to resolve a “liquidity problem”.

JKN Global Group made the announcement in a statement to the Thai Stock Exchange two months after it missed a deadline to repay bonds worth around US$12 million (S$16 million).

The company, owned by media mogul and transgender rights campaigner Anne Jakrajutatip, bought the pageant – previously owned by former US president Donald Trump – in 2022 for US$20 million.

JKN’s statement said its board of directors agreed on Tuesday to submit a business rehabilitation plan to the kingdom’s bankruptcy court.

“Submitting the rehabilitation petition will effectively solve the company’s liquidity problem under legal mechanism and provide fair protection to all stakeholders,” the statement said.

Operations will continue under the plan, it added.

JKN’s share price has dropped by nearly 80 per cent over the past 12 months. AFP

