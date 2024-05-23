Mirror singer Stanley Yau ecstatic after meeting Rihanna at Shanghai event

Hong Kong singer Stanley Yau of Cantopop boy band Mirror was over the moon after meeting Barbadian singer and entrepreneur Rihanna in China.

Yau, 33, was recently in Shanghai to attend Rihanna’s promotion of her make-up brand, Fenty Beauty.

He flew to the Chinese city after completing the Macau leg of the Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 on May 19. The group had performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 1.

“Not a single word can describe how I felt last night,” Yau wrote in English on social media on May 21, posting several photos taken with Rihanna, 36.

Some of his Mirror bandmates reacted to his post, with Edan Lui writing, “Insane”, and Jeremy Lee writing: “Insane x 2.”