Mirror singer Stanley Yau ecstatic after meeting Rihanna at Shanghai event

Stanley Yau was recently in Shanghai to attend Rihanna’s product launch of her make-up brand. PHOTO: STANLEYSC_/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
May 23, 2024, 05:59 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 05:33 PM

Hong Kong singer Stanley Yau of Cantopop boy band Mirror was over the moon after meeting Barbadian singer and entrepreneur Rihanna in China.

Yau, 33, was recently in Shanghai to attend Rihanna’s promotion of her make-up brand, Fenty Beauty.

He flew to the Chinese city after completing the Macau leg of the Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 on May 19. The group had performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 1.

“Not a single word can describe how I felt last night,” Yau wrote in English on social media on May 21, posting several photos taken with Rihanna, 36.

Some of his Mirror bandmates reacted to his post, with Edan Lui writing, “Insane”, and Jeremy Lee writing: “Insane x 2.”

Embed Instagram

Yau’s girlfriend, Hong Kong actress Alina Lee, shared his post on Instagram Stories, writing: “While he’s taking selfie with my queen, I was taking selfie with the sun, so jealous.”

Hong Kong singer Mayao was at the same event with Yau in Shanghai. The 35-year-old posted on social media a video of him chatting with Rihanna before she gave him a hug.

“How can I sleep tonight?” he wrote. “This happened at the launch of #fentybeauty in Shanghai.”

Other celebrities at the event included Hong Kong singer-actress Heidi Lee, Hong Kong-French influencer Megan Jacques and United States-based blogger Karen Yeung. 

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Strength in numbers for 12-member Hong Kong boy band Mirror
JJ Lin’s HK concert: Mirror singer Stanley Yau apologises for misunderstanding caused by his post

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top