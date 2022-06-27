Mirror singer Keung To urges fans to remain rational in showing support

HONG KONG - Hong Kong singer Keung To has urged his fans not to act or behave irrationally as he explained on social media why he has been taking fewer photos with them.

He is from the 12-member Cantopop boy band Mirror, which were formed through ViuTV's reality talent show Good Night Show - King Maker in 2018.

The idol group is said to be the hottest band in Hong Kong now, popular with both young girls as well as their mothers.

Keung, one of the most popular members of Mirror, said early on Sunday (June 26) that he wrote the long post after Mirror fans have been accused of being obsessed and unruly.

"I did not feel good hearing this as I know we will not be where we are today without the fans. We would be nothing without the fans," he wrote.

Keung, who turned 23 in April, said he was very touched by a birthday celebration thrown for him by fans at Causeway Bay this year.

"I wanted to take photos with everyone on such an important day after I wrapped up filming. But the situation went out of control after I alighted from the car as we were mobbed by many people," he said.

"It was very dangerous as one of the fans almost fell and caused a stampede."

Keung also recounted a separate incident when he witnessed a mother leaving her child aside so that she could take a photo with the band members.

"What if the child went missing or got hurt ?" he asked. "Even adults can fall and get hurt when there are so many people around, what more a child?"

Keung also clarified that the band have not become big-headed with their growing fame.

"I have tried taking photos with all the fans and accepting everyone's request, but I am unable to always do so," he said.

Obliging one fan is simple enough, he added, but it is a different story when there are dozens or even hundreds of requests.

"Taking a photo with one person will mean having to take photos with the rest in order to ensure fairness," he wrote. "But we don't have the time sometimes as we have to rush for dance practice or work."

Keung acknowledged that the band could have handled things better and hoped fans can stay united.

"We are like one family supporting the singers in Hong Kong," he wrote. "What we can do is to make better music so that it can be enjoyed by more people."