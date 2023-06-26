Mirror singer Keung To takes his parents, including ‘mysterious’ father, to visit Australia

SYDNEY – Hong Kong singer Keung To has taken his parents on a trip to Australia, with his father making a rare appearance in the social media post.

Keung posted on Instagram Stories on Sunday several photos of his family in Australia.

The 24-year-old singer, one of the most popular members of boy band Mirror, first posted a photo of his father, with the caption: “The mysterious Papa Keung.”

There was also a photo of his mother, who was seen carrying a leopard-print handbag.

The singer then posted a photo of himself and his family with the Sydney Opera House in the background, followed by more photos of himself at the beach.