Mirror singer Anson Lo recounts anxiety over first performance since July accident

HONG KONG – Mirror member Anson Lo has opened up about the pressure and anxiety he felt before his first performance in more than three months.

The 27-year-old singer performed with singer Joyce Cheng at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong on Sunday, becoming the first member of the popular Hong Kong boy band to perform since an accident onstage in late July.

A large video screen fell from the ceiling of the Hong Kong Coliseum during Mirror’s concert on July 28, leaving a dancer at risk of permanent paralysis. Five people were arrested last Friday in connection to the accident.

Lo failed to turn up for the post-concert press conference on Sunday and his manager Ahfa Wong said he had stomach cramps after the performance.

The singer later took to social media to assure fans that he was fine. He urged them not to worry and said he would rest.

Lo wrote a longer post on Monday night, detailing his emotions before the concert.

“I stepped into the dance room, met the dancers whom I have not collaborated with before and picked up the microphone for the first time since leaving the stage more than three months ago,” he wrote in Chinese.

“These seemed to be easy things, but I needed to prepare myself mentally beforehand each night. Perhaps they were now unfamiliar, or perhaps due to pressure or fear.”

Lo said he was trembling when he first stepped on stage for a rehearsal.

“I barely completed the first blocking for Barbie Girl before I ran back to the dressing room instantly and cried,” he wrote.

But he managed to calm down and complete the rehearsal.

Lo sang and danced with Cheng for about two hours on Sunday, performing more than 20 songs together. His Mirror bandmates Edan Lui and Jeremy Lee were in the audience to support him.

Lo thanked his fans in the post.

“I promised everyone I would step out bravely, and it was this promise and the love you showed me daily which enabled me to summon my courage to perform on stage again,” he wrote. “I found that my love for performing had not diminished when I stood on stage, every moment was happy and enjoyable.”