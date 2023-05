SINGAPORE – They may not be household names a la JJ Lin yet, but if you are a regular TikTok user, you may have bobbed to their music-centric videos.

These Gen Z singers and musicians – Haven, Emma, Kira Peace and Owen Li – are drawing millions of views and likes. Like pop stars, they have collected a dedicated fan base, even a pocket of haters, and could very well be tomorrow’s megawatt stars. Watch this space.