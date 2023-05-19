Mick Jagger’s daughter Jade fined $3,200 for attacking police in Spain

MADRID – A Spanish court on Friday ordered Ms Jade Jagger, daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, to pay €2,200 (S$3,200) in fines and compensation for attacking a police officer on the island of Ibiza.

The 51-year-old jewellery designer was arrested on Wednesday along with a man following an altercation at a restaurant in the island’s capital, Ibiza.

In a fast-track hearing on Friday, Ms Jagger agreed to pay fines of €1,200 for resisting the authorities and €200 for causing minor injuries, as well as €800 in compensation to the police officer, the court said

The man, identified only by his initials A.W., was sentenced to four months in prison for assault and battery.

In Spain, prison sentences under two years are generally suspended if the defendant has no prior convictions. REUTERS