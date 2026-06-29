Michelle Yeoh’s husband Jean Todt on why it took 19 years for them to get married

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Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt tied the knot in July 2023 after a 19-year courtship.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and retired French motor racing executive Jean Todt surprised fans in 2023 when they announced their marriage after nearly two decades together.

The couple first met in Shanghai, China, on June 4, 2004, and got engaged less than two months into their relationship.

They eventually exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 27, 2023.

In a recent appearance on the YouTube programme Jin Xing Official, Todt revealed that the lengthy wait to tie the knot was largely due to their demanding schedules.

“A few weeks after we got together, we were already committed. I already asked her to marry me, but she was busy and so was I,” the 80-year-old said.

Todt added that their marriage was also a promise they had made to Yeoh’s father, Yeoh Kian Teik, who died in 2014.

“Her father was an unbelievable person whom I loved. We promised we would get married, and we did,” he said.

Throughout the interview, Todt – who serves as the United Nations’ special envoy for road safety – spoke warmly about his 63-year-old wife.

He also recalled significant milestones from their years together, saying: “We got married after 6,992 days. It was due to happen. On April 30 (this year), we celebrated 8,000 days since we first met in Shanghai.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK