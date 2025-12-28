Michelle Yeoh to join Malaysia PM at Visit Malaysia 2026 launch in Bukit Bintang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will be at the I Lite U ceremony, scheduled for 7.30pm on Jan 3, 2026.

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will join Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the national launch of Visit Malaysia 2026, set to take place in Bukit Bintang on Jan 3, 2026.

The I Lite U ceremony , scheduled for 7.30pm in front of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, will officially light up the city’s most famous shopping and entertainment district. The event is expected to attract a large turnout of locals and tourists.

The festivities include a grand parade involving 20 contingents, along with live performances by local artistes. The ceremony will be broadcast live on national television.

The launch is seen as a key curtain-raiser for Visit Malaysia 2026, which aims to boost tourist arrivals and tourism spending across the country .

The public has also been reminded to maintain cleanliness during the event, as Malaysia prepares to welcome more visitors. From Jan 1, 2026, a Community Service Order for littering offences will come into effect; offenders will be fined or ordered to carry out street-cleaning duties.

Malaysian Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said Michelle Yeoh’s presence reflects strong support for the national tourism campaign.

“Bukit Bintang will shine brightly as Malaysia showcases its diversity, charm and cultural vibrancy to the world,” he said in the statement on Saturday (Dec 27).

“As we prepare for the tourism year, I remind everyone to take care of public cleanliness and the city’s image, so visitors feel welcome in Malaysia,” he said . THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK