Michelle Yeoh’s historic Oscar win prompts fake news about public holiday in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Star Media Group Bhd, which owns The Star’s online portal, alerted the public to a fake image that claims the Malaysia Prime Minister announced a Wednesday (March 15) public holiday to celebrate Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win.

A picture, depicting a manipulated image which misuses The Star’s identity, is making the rounds on social media.

The tampered picture shows a lookalike website bearing the headline “PM Anwar declares public holiday on a Wednesday: ‘This is the pride of a nation!’” dated March 13, 2023.

This is a misrepresentation of The Star’s actual news coverage.

A check on the Lifestyle section of The Star’s portal, which houses the Entertainment category, confirms that no such article was carried amid the slew of news on Yeoh’s historic Best Actress win at the 2023 Oscars.

The Prime Minister’s Department has also issued a statement on its official Facebook Page to declare the image manipulation as a clear instance of fake news.

The public is urged to double check the authenticity of any such circulated images by visiting thestar.com.my and reading our verified news, straight from the source.

Star Media Group said it has not published any news regarding the announcement of a March 15, 2023, public holiday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK