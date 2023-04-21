Michelle Yeoh meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim during post-Oscar homecoming

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh, who made Oscar history for being the first actress of Asian descent to win Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards in March, has called on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya.

“The Oscar winner shared her joy and tribulations of her career and the pinnacle of her career in winning the Academy Award,” Datuk Seri Anwar said on social media on Thursday, with his post accompanied by photos of the pair chatting.

“Her win was significant to her, her family and the people of Malaysia, which has raised the country in the international arena. I wished her well and many more successes in the future.”

Ipoh-born Yeoh, 60, was back in Malaysia after a whirlwind visit to Hong Kong last week, where she presented at the Hong Kong Film Awards and was the guest of honour at a celebration party with the likes of Hong Kong actors Chow Yun Fat, Anthony Wong, Donnie Yen and Sandra Ng in attendance.

She reportedly arrived at Subang Airport from Hong Kong at 1.30pm on Monday. She was accompanied by her French partner Jean Todt, the former president of the International Automobile Federation, and her niece Vicki Yeoh.

Yeoh made an appearance at the Pride of Malaysia Michelle Yeoh Homecoming Public Fan Meet on Tuesday at shopping mall Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, where hundreds of fans of all ages had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

“These last six weeks are continuing to be like a beautiful dream. And I was dreaming to be back here with my mum, with my family and especially with all of you,” she said on the red carpet, addressing the public. “So thank you for coming out today to see me.”

Of the unanimous support from Malaysians, she said: “I feel your love and I’m deeply appreciative of that. All your support, all your encouragement. I hear it even when I’m not in Malaysia because wherever I am, you are all in my heart because I am truly Malaysian.”

Yeoh’s historic victory was clinched due to her performance in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), which sees her playing a frustrated mother, wife and daughter as she goes about handling the tax audit of the laundromat she owns.

“Why I love this character is, she’s a very ordinary woman who’s doing everyday things. The most important thing was, an ordinary woman can be a superhero. And that was what she did. Because she believed in herself. She believed in her family, she believed in love,” she said.

As to where she would be keeping her Oscar, Yeoh - who has been busy filming the movie adaptation of the musical Wicked in London - said: “I am going to let my mother keep it for a while.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK