Michael Mann's Ferrari gets pulses racing in Venice

VENICE - The race for the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion stepped up a gear on Thursday with a widely praised biopic about sports car impresario Enzo Ferrari starring Adam Driver.

The latest from director Michael Mann – known for stylised and glossy thrillers like Heat, Collateral and Miami Vice – zooms in on a difficult period in the 1950s for the Italian mogul as he tries to keep his company and relationships alive.

Driver gives a typically charismatic performance in the lead, alongside Penelope Cruz as his hard-nosed wife and business partner.

The film also delivers high-octane racing action, including one of the most shocking crashes ever put on screen.

There were some strong early reviews, with Variety calling it a “gripping and masterful drama” and The Hollywood Reporter saying “admirers of the director’s high-intensity, muscular filmmaking will not go unrewarded”.

Driver is one of the few stars able to attend the Venice festival, since most are barred from publicity work due to the ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors.

Ferrari was given an exemption by the unions as it was made outside the studio system.

“We stand in total solidarity with the actors and writers guilds,” Mann told reporters in Venice.

“Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International (who funded Ferrari) can meet the dream demands of what (the Screen Actors Guild) is asking for... when a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?“ said Driver.

Pinochet the vampire

Venice also saw the premiere of Netflix film El Conde, a biting satire that reimagines Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and British prime minister Margaret Thatcher as bloodthirsty vampires.

It is directed by Chile’s Pablo Larrain, known for biopics of Jackie Kennedy (Jackie) and Princess Diana (Spencer).

He said the horror-comedy approach was the only way to tackle Pinochet, who oversaw a brutal regime of executions, torture and corruption between 1973 to 1990, and was a close ally of Thatcher.

“If you avoided the satire, it could easily take you to some form of empathy and that’s not acceptable,” Larrain said.