Michael Learns To Rock to perform at The Star Theatre in October

SINGAPORE - Michael Learns To Rock will return to Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Oct 24.

The band performed at the same venue in 2018.

One of Denmark's most successful music exports, the band is know for evergreen pop hits such as The Actor (1991), 25 Minutes (1994) and That's Why You Go Away (1995) .

The trio of singer-keyboardist Jascha Richter, guitarist Mikkel Lentz and drummer Kare Wanscher released their latest and ninth album, Still, in 2018.

Tickets from $88 will go on sale on Aug 4.

Book It

Michael Learns To Rock - Back On The Road Tour 2022 Live In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
When: Oct 24, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $88 go on sale from 10am on Aug 4 through Sistic (go to this website or call 6348-5555).

