Michael Jordan wanted film about Nike deal to credit mum, says director Ben Affleck

LOS ANGELES – If you lived in the 1980s, you might remember the runaway success of Nike’s Air Jordan sneakers.

But few know the story behind the 1985 launch of the shoes, which involved an unprecedented deal between Nike, then a struggling sportswear company, and basketball player Michael Jordan, a rookie at the time.

And when Ben Affleck approached Jordan for his blessing to make a movie about it, the sports legend told the Oscar-winning film-maker the real story was not about him, but unsung heroes such as his parents.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, Air reunites American actors Affleck and Matt Damon, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for their drama Good Will Hunting (1997).

The pair produce the film and Affleck directs, with Damon playing Sonny Vaccaro, the marketing executive who convinces Nike founder Phil Knight (Affleck) to sign Jordan (Damian Delano Young) as a spokesman.

At a Zoom press conference, Affleck, 50, says it was out of respect that he decided to run the movie idea past the now-retired American athlete, whom many view as the greatest basketball player of all time.

And it was Jordan, 60, who insisted Oscar-winning American actress Viola Davis play his mother, Deloris Jordan.